WorthPointe LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 0.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

BATS:PAPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116,185 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $680.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

