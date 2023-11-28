WorthPointe LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April makes up about 0.7% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $443,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of XBAP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 5,610 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $79.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

