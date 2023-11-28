Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 91,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,177. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.