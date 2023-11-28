MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. 11,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,169. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in MGE Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGE Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MGE Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MGE Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

