Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is WorthPointe LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 11.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WorthPointe LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,599. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.