Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 80,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,931. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 14.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

