WorthPointe LLC Raises Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,650. The company has a market capitalization of $325.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

