UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 15th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $114.12.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 105,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

