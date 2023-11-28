Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 4,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.75.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
