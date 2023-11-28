Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 4,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

