Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.12. 299,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.