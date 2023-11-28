Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Star Equity Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STRRP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.
About Star Equity
