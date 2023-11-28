Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 204,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,511. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on Golub Capital BDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.