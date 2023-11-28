PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 79.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $178.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00184317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002697 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

