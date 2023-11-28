Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,250 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 263,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 574.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $9,902,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,570,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

AEL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,750. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

