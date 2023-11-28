Decred Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Decred has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.78 or 0.00036431 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $215.92 million and $2.11 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00136871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002697 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,670,963 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

