Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $4.29 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $103,824.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,461,887 coins and its circulating supply is 70,461,807 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

