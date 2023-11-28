Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after buying an additional 820,369 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,465,657,000 after buying an additional 682,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.29. 1,214,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,026. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

