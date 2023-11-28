Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 5,573 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,147. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $245.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average is $143.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

