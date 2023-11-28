Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 8,202 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 113,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 168,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 384,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

