Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 83,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.31. The company had a trading volume of 745,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,335. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

