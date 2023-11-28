Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,852. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.