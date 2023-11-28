Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Greenbrier Companies worth $43,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 74,051 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

