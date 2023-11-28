Puzo Michael J Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.6% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,687. The firm has a market cap of $364.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.92. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

