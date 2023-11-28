Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.62. 4,413,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,126,465. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.78.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

