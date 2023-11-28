Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $254.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,227. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.71.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

