Numerai GP LLC Decreases Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,562 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 8X8 worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 66,393 shares of company stock worth $166,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.32. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

