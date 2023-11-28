Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 3,473,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,234,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

