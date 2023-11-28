Fernbridge Capital Management LP Invests $13.28 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 389,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,000. JD.com accounts for about 1.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 7,330,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,674,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.