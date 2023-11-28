Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 307,019 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,019 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up about 1.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Warner Music Group worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ossiam raised its position in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 185,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

