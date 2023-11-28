Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 8,075 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.04. The stock had a trading volume of 578,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,439. The firm has a market cap of $384.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,100 shares of company stock worth $204,704,311. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

