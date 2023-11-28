Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 69,979 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 14.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of PTC worth $147,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.28. 211,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $156.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

