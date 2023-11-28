Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up to $67.53

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.53, but opened at $69.17. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 50,953 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Worthington Industries by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 105.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 98.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

