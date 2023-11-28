Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Plains GP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Plains GP by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 68,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 1,164,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

