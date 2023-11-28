Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,119 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 419,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,638. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $721.10 million, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

