Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down to $67.16

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.16, but opened at $65.60. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 632,561 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,879. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.