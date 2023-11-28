Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.