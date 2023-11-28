Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $674,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,558,000 after purchasing an additional 631,238 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 66.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 569,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.06.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -136.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

