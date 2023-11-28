Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,032 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,889. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

