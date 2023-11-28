Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.61% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 134,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,290. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $745.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

