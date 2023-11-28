Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. 287,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,699. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

