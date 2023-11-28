Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 677,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,990. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

