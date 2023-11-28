NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 596.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $799.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.67%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

