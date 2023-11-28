Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.60% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after buying an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 261,933 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 667,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 119.54%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.