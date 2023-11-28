Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $230,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,452. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

