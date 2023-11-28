Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. 1,118,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

