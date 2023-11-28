Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,210 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,974,000 after buying an additional 169,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after buying an additional 668,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,684,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTST has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 109,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,331. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 630.82%.

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.