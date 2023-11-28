Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 370,554 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370,554 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. 1,104,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,815. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.