Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $203,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 693.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTXL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,347. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

