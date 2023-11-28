Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $271,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. 74,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,228. The company has a market cap of $864.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $73.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

