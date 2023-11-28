Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.30% of Pyxis Oncology worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,520. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pyxis Oncology

Insider Activity at Pyxis Oncology

In other Pyxis Oncology news, CEO Lara Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $45,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,763.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,426 shares of company stock worth $58,503 and have sold 31,541 shares worth $70,146. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.